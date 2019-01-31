Iraq: Telafar Area-Based Assessment, September 2018

INTRODUCTION

The return and reintegration of displaced populations to their areas of origin (AoO) presents a complex challenge for humanitarian and development actors, particularly in urban settings that encompass multiple affected population groups and have varying degrees of damage, needs, and service provision. Telafar, the second largest city in Ninewa governorate after Mosul, was one of the last remaining territories under control of the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and sustained significant damage during military operations by the Government of Iraq (GoI) to retake the city.

Nearly all inhabitants had fled from Telafar by the time these operations had commenced in August 2017;1 as of October 2018, approximately 320,000 returns to Telafar have been recorded by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).2 As the context in Telafar transitions from an emergency to one of recovery and stabilization, the priority for the government and the humanitarian community has shifted to facilitating the safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and the resumption of key public services.

Based on available sources, REACH Initiative (REACH) found that, while macro-level data regarding population flows and levels of damage within Telafar is widely available, there has been a lack of location-specific information outlining the availability of services and specific needs at a more granular level. To address these gaps, REACH and partners launched an area-based assessment (ABA) in Telafar city in August 2018.

This assessment sought to provide a tailored and actionable profile of the city, with a focus on household-level needs and access to public services. It was implemented under the framework of the Community Resource Centre (CRC) initiative, which supports the GoI to facilitate safe, voluntary, non-discriminatory, and sustainable returns and socio-economic reintegration in conflict-affected communities through establishing and reinforcing coordination and service delivery mechanisms. In line with this objective, the Telafar city ABA informs the CRC established by Terre des Hommes (TdH) in al-Muthana neighbourhood, in particular localised response planning and prioritisation activities. Data collection was conducted jointly by INTERSOS, TdH, and REACH. REACH presented preliminary findings during the opening of the TdH CRC on 16 October 2018 in Telafar, highlighting key findings and presenting the information to relevant coordination bodies, the JCMC, the Office of the Mayor, and other actors working in the city such as the United Iraqi Medical Society (UIMS), the International Medical Corps (IMC), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and INTERSOS. Following the initial presentation, REACH, IOM and TdH conducted a workshop on 7 November 2018, aiming to present and facilitate a more granular understanding of service gaps and needs, and how these vary within a dense urban area, gathering both coordination bodies and actors implementing humanitarian programming in the same space.

These meetings aimed to facilitate evidencebased planning and coordination amongst actors operating at the city level. Moving forward, the complete ABA findings presented in this profile will inform recovery efforts underway in Telafar, with the aim of guiding an inter-sectoral response plan and prioritisation process.