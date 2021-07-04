Iraq: Tayaran Square Explosions - Operation Update No: 2 (MDRIQ011)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On January 21, two explosions occurred in Tayaran Square in central Baghdad's Bab al-Shaqi neighborhood. At least 33 people have been killed and 100 have been injured in these attacks. According to an Iraqi interior ministry official, the first suicide bomber raced into the market and pretended to be unwell so that people would congregate around him. Then he detonated his explosives. A second attacker exploded his device as bystanders gathered around the victims, according to the ministry's statement. The dead and injured have been confirmed by Baghdad's Directorate of Terror Victims and Directorate of Health. Iraqi government emergency officials came on the scene to assist the victims.

The injured were transferred to Al-Kindi Hospital, Sheikh Zayed Hospital, and the Neurological Wholesale Hospital.

More people were affected indirectly through the disruption of their livelihoods. These were daily workers, shoppers, and traders. This was the biggest suicide attack in Baghdad in the last three years.

Summary of current response

Overview of Host National Society

The IRCS deployed its Emergency Medical Teams at the site of the explosion and has set up triage and first aid stations to ensure that people with non-critical injuries can be treated and comforted while the worst-affected survivors are being taken to hospital by the MOH, and civil defence ambulances. The IRCS has deployed Emergency Medical Teams and its fleet of seven (7) ambulances to the site of the explosion, where nine (9) staff and seven (7) trained volunteers were engaged for response activities, to provide any potential support to the Ministry of Health in transferring the injured and providing first aid at triage stations. The government authorities immediately transported the affected people to the hospital and the First Aid support was provided in the Al-Kindi Hospital, Sheikh Zayed Hospital, and the Neurological Wholesale Hospital. IRCS national headquarters engaged its local branches and mobilized the staff and volunteers to reach out to the affected families based on the list provided by relevant government authorities in different governorates. The Directorate of Terror’s Victims and Directorate of Health in Baghdad was organized and information on affected people was gathered.

Overview of Red Cross Red Crescent Movement in-country

IRCS Headquarters works closely with the IFRC delegation in Baghdad, delivering a weekly update on DREF operations. The launch of the DREF operation was preceded by coordination and consultation with Movement partners in the country. ICRC, German, Norwegian, Danish, Turkish, Qatari, and Swedish Red Cross Red Crescent National Societies are among the Movement's Iraqi partners. Since the explosion, the IFRC delegation in Iraq has been working with the IRCS leadership and technical departments, as well as the IFRC MENA regional office, to share information about the DREF operation and give technical support. The ICRC supports the IRCS in its development and operations as the main partner, with an emphasis on the “Safer Access” approach, which promotes safer access to people affected by conflict and other forms of violence while limiting risks to staff and volunteers.

Overview of non-RCRC actors in-country

Police, army, and rescue teams were deployed to the scene by local authorities. Evacuation and transfer to hospitals were supported by the Ministry of Health and Civil Defense. According to the early observations of the IRCS team and the findings of the assessment, no such assistance has been provided to the victims' families by any government authority.