Iraq: Status Report: Humanitarian Access Letters, 28 January 2020

The administrative restrictions on humanitarian activities and movements in Iraq that began in mid-November 2019 continue to impede humanitarian operations. Since 1 December, when the National Operation Centre (NOC) ceased authorizing access letter applications submitted to the Joint Coordination and Monitoring Centre (JCMC), the national government is still in the process of establishing new procedures for non-government organizations (NGOs) to receive national level authorizations for the movement of personnel and supplies within the country.

On 13 and 26 January, OCHA surveyed NGO partners to estimate the impact of the administrative halt in access authorizations. To date, 67 humanitarian organizations have responded to the surveys, with approximately 88 per cent reporting that the lack of national access authorization continues to directly impact their operations. Thus far, since the beginning of December 2019, more than 3,943 humanitarian missions have reportedly been cancelled or have been prevented from reaching their destinations, with Ninewa and Anbar governorates having the most missions cancelled. As of 26 January, approximately 2.2 million Iraqi people in need have been affected by the restrictions on humanitarian movements.

The government’s suspension of the national-level access authorization letters for humanitarian partners (NGOs), is a macro-level access challenge for humanitarian response throughout the country, and its impacts have accrued over time.

The UN and NCCI are engaged in advocating with government counterparts to establish interim and longer-term solutions, but to date, no immediate solution has been found. The national access letter is essential for humanitarian actors to reach and provide assistance to vulnerable people in Federal Iraq.