29 Jun 2018

Iraq: Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) - Import Process from KRI to Federal Iraq (June 2018)

from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
This document aims to clarify the procedures for humanitarian organisations willing to import goods from KRI to Federal Iraq. These procedures apply for all goods, except for telecommunications ones which have a different clearance procedure (for more information on this, please contact the Logistcs Cluster Customs focal point Khalid Arabi).

Please note that the only official entry point for cargo from KRI to Federal Iraq is the Safra check point.

