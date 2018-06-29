Iraq: Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) - Import Process via Ibrahim Khalil (June 2018)

In KRI, the Joint Crisis Centre (JCC) facilitates the exemption process requested by humanitarian agencies. The main purpose of JCC is to expedite the tax exemption approval process for humanitarian actors, and in order to reduce the time for custom clearance procedures, JCC has put in place the One Stop Shop (OSS) together with the Logistic Cluster.

JCC is composed of representatives from different ministries (i.e. Ministry of Health, Finance and Foreign Relations). Customs clearance procedures for the importation of humanitarian goods into KRI is tax free for all legal and registered aid organizations to perform activities in the region.

To import aid cargo through KRI, all shipping documents will have to be submitted to JCC for approval and to get the Tax Exemption Letter (TEL). Please note that certain documents such as packing lists has to be translated into Kurdish.