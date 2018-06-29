29 Jun 2018

Iraq: Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) - Import Process via Ibrahim Khalil (June 2018)

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 29 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (766.36 KB)

In KRI, the Joint Crisis Centre (JCC) facilitates the exemption process requested by humanitarian agencies. The main purpose of JCC is to expedite the tax exemption approval process for humanitarian actors, and in order to reduce the time for custom clearance procedures, JCC has put in place the One Stop Shop (OSS) together with the Logistic Cluster.

JCC is composed of representatives from different ministries (i.e. Ministry of Health, Finance and Foreign Relations). Customs clearance procedures for the importation of humanitarian goods into KRI is tax free for all legal and registered aid organizations to perform activities in the region.

To import aid cargo through KRI, all shipping documents will have to be submitted to JCC for approval and to get the Tax Exemption Letter (TEL). Please note that certain documents such as packing lists has to be translated into Kurdish.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.