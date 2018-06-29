29 Jun 2018

Iraq: Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) - Import Process to Federal Iraq (June 2018)

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 29 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1011.69 KB)

To operate in Federal Iraq, any agency/organisation must be officially registered and licensed to operate and act either as a humanitarian actor, standing alone, or in partnership with a United Nations agency. For the Iraq Central Government – the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the Ministry of Interior (MoI) are the authorities that superintend the licensing of humanitarian actors and allow importation of humanitarian goods.

Normally, a humanitarian organisation importing humanitarian items into Iraq requires a facilitation letter requesting those items to be tax and customs exempted. UN agencies are protected from customs fees through the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations. NGOs are granted customs and tax exemptions through the customs law 84 (23) and specifically through the NGO law introduced in 2011.

