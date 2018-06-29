Iraq: Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) - Import Process via Airports in KRI (June 2018)

In the Kurdistan Region-Iraq (KRI), the Joint Crisis Coordination Centre (JCC) facilitates the tax exemption process requested by humanitarian organisations. JCC is composed of representatives from different ministries (i.e. Ministry of Health, Finance and Foreign Relations). One of the main functions of JCC is to expedite the tax exemption approval process for humanitarian organisations, and in order to reduce the time for custom clearance procedures, JCC has put in place the One Stop Shop (OSS) together with the Logistic Cluster. JCC facilitates the exemption process humanitarian organisations willing to import cargo via KRI airports (Erbil or Sulaymaniyah).

Customs clearance procedures for the importation of humanitarian goods into KRI are tax free for all legal and registered aid organisations performing humanitarian activities in the region, entering KRI either by border points or by airports.