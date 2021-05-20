Iraq: Standard Operating Procedures for Recording and Processing Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Complaints by the Inter-Agency PSEA Network

The United Nations has a zero-tolerance policy toward Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA).

These Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) define measures to be taken when there is suspected or alleged Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA) committed by humanitarian/development actors, which include UN Agencies/missions and partner INGO/NGOs, as well as non-UN affiliates, including law enforcement actors in Iraq. It outlines a standardized approach for recording and referral of all complaints received (via any complaint and feedback channel), implementing Secretary-General’s Bulletin ST/SGB/2003/13 on “Special measures for Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse (PSEA)” (9 October 2003). Additionally, the SOPs provide information on assistance to survivors and key principles to keep in mind when recording and processing complaints.

These SOPs supersede any earlier SOPs or directives in relation to recording and processing SEA complaints by the PSEA Network in Iraq. Procedures related to sexual harassment of staff members are not included in these SOPs; more information on preventing and addressing sexual harassment and other forms of sexual misconduct can be found on the dedicated IASC PSEA website.