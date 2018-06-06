Iraq Situation: UNHCR Flash Update - 31 May 2018

Key figures

2.09 million IDPs remain displaced since January 2014

249,641 Iraqi refugees hosted in countries in the region, with 12,276 Iraqis in camps in Al-Hassakeh Governorate, Syria

638,874 IDPs in Ninewa (including as a result of the Mosul military operation)

58,488 IDPs currently displaced due to military operations in Hawiga (Kirkuk) and Shirqat (Salah al-Din)

43,208 IDPs currently displaced due to military operations in west Anbar

763,124 individuals (159,341 households) currently enrolled in ASSIST, UNHCR’s assistance tracking tool

Situation Update

The number of terrorism-related incidents in Mosul city, Hammam al-Alil town, and areas of return in Anbar (mainly Fallujah and Ramadi) continue to be high. The capability to conduct such attacks indicates the persisting presence of extremist groups.

Despite reconciliation efforts, tribal feuds continue to prevent thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from returning to their areas of origin, mainly due to discrimination based upon perceived affiliation with extremist groups. In Rutba district of Anbar, 150 returnee families are reportedly facing discrimination based on such perceptions. Similarly, forms of collective punishment started to appear again in Shirqat district of Salah al-Din governorate. Returns to certain areas of Baiji district, also in Salah al-Din, continue to be barred by local armed groups who control the area.

Female-headed households in Mosul camps are particularly vulnerable to stigmatization and economic difficulties. Most of the families returning to camps east of Mosul who have been recently interviewed by UNHCR’s protection partner are female-headed households. They are divorced, widowed or have spouses who have been detained, and often decide to move to camps due to their lack of income. Moreover, in Jeddah and Hajj Ali camps, femaleheaded households struggle to obtain permission to move, suffer discrimination from camp managers, and are verbally harassed by armed actors and camp residents.

Population movements

Mixed patterns are being observed including protracted displacement, return, and secondary / tertiary displacement, including return to camps after unsuccessful attempts to return to areas of origin. Arrivals to camps and secondary displacement are mainly dictated by a lack of economic opportunities in areas of return, destruction of property and limited access to services. Protracted displacement is mainly dictated by security concerns, fear of retaliation, or results from communal tensions.

Response update

UNHCR met with authorities to discuss the situation of approximately 3,000 IDPs in camps east of Mosul who cannot return to their villages in and around Hasansham due to security concerns, including presence of unexploded ordnance (UXOs). UNHCR is liaising with the United Nations’ Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in this regard.

UNHCR is advocating to halt the evictions from Kirkuk city to IDP camps of IDP families with perceived affiliation to extremists. To date, some 300 individuals have been evicted to Nazrawa, Daquq and Laylan camps. The majority are originally from Hawija district, Kirkuk governorate, and Salah al-Din governorate. Meanwhile, some 742 families across the five IDP camps in Kirkuk Governorate did not obtain security clearance to return to their areas of origin.