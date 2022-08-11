Iraq: Situation Report - Week 31 (ending 7 August 2022)

Key figures (as of 7 August 2022)
-
2.45M confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported since February 2020
-
287 lab-confirmed cases of Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) reported
-
783 lab-confirmed cholera cases reported since 19 June 2022
Epidemiological situation update:
-
As of 7 August 2022, Iraq reported 783 confirmed cases of cholera, with four associated deaths. The most affected governorates are Kirkuk (450 cases and three deaths), Baghdad-Rasafa (193 cases and one death) and Thi Qar (52 cases). Acute diarrhea cases in camps were also reported through the Early Warning, Alert and Response Network (EWARN).
-
To date, 1085 suspected Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever cases were reported, of which 287 were confirmed by laboratory, with 83 related suspected deaths and 52 deaths among confirmed cases (representing 18.1% of case fatality rate). All governorates reported confirmed cases, except for Sulaymaniyah.
-
During the reporting period, 6380 new COVID-19 cases were reported, representing a decrease of 57% compared to the previous week. 11 deaths were reported during the week, representing a decrease of 56% compared to the previous week.