Iraq: Situation Report - Week 31 (ending 7 August 2022)

Key figures (as of 7 August 2022)

Epidemiological situation update:

As of 7 August 2022, Iraq reported 783 confirmed cases of cholera, with four associated deaths. The most affected governorates are Kirkuk (450 cases and three deaths), Baghdad-Rasafa (193 cases and one death) and Thi Qar (52 cases). Acute diarrhea cases in camps were also reported through the Early Warning, Alert and Response Network (EWARN).

To date, 1085 suspected Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever cases were reported, of which 287 were confirmed by laboratory, with 83 related suspected deaths and 52 deaths among confirmed cases (representing 18.1% of case fatality rate). All governorates reported confirmed cases, except for Sulaymaniyah.