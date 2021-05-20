Iraq: Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA) Network Factsheet [EN/AR/KU]

Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA) by aid workers violates core humanitarian principles and is prohibited conduct. SEA not only inflicts serious harm on those we are mandated to protect but jeopardizes the credibility of all humanitarian and development organizations. In 2016, the Iraq Resident Coordinator/Humanitarian Coordinator established the inter-agency Iraq Protection from SEA Network to implement the SecretaryGeneral’s Bulletin on Special Measures for PSEA and promote accountability to affected populations.