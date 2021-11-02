Iraq
Iraq - Severe weather (NOAA-CPC, Iraqi Red Crescent, media floodlist, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 November 2021)
- Heavy rain and thunderstorms have affected Erbil Governorate (Kurdistan region) on 29-30 October, causing floods and leading to casualties and damage.
- According to media reports, two people are reported missing following flood events while three others have been injured by lightning. In addition, ten families have been displaced and almost 3,200 persons have been affected by floods.
- The Red Crescent teams are currently conducting field surveys to count the exact number of people affected and the extent of damage to provide the necessary assistance.
- On 2-3 November, moderate rain is forecast over the affected region.