Iraq - Severe weather (Iraqi Meterological Organization , NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 May 2022)

A dust storm has affected west and central Iraq over the past few days causing casualties and flight disruptions.

According to media reports, 63 people have been hospitalized in Najaf City (Najaf Governorate, central Iraq) as well as 30 others across the province of Anbar (western Iraq). Several flights have been interrupted at the airports of Baghdad and Najaf following this event.

For the next 24 hours, light rain is expected over northern Iraq.