Iraq Security and Humanitarian Monitor: September 8 – 15,, 2022]

Key Takeaways:

Halbousi And Barzani Ignore Sadr’s Call To Withdraw From Parliament; Coordination Framework Makes New Push To Form Government – On September 11, Masoud Barzani, Mohammed al-Halbousi, and Khamis al-Khanjar said that the current parliament must be able to function until a new election could be held and emphasized that early elections should take place under a new government “that has full powers and the confidence of everyone.” The statement came a few days after Muqtada al-Sadr had called on his allies to “delegitimize parliament and dissolve it immediately.” The Coordination Framework lauded the statements by the KDP and Sunni leaders, adding that it would “do everything possible…to guarantee everyone’s participation [in the future government].” On September 13, a member of the Fatah coalition, the leading party in the Framework, said that parliament may reconvene next week after the conclusion of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, expecting a new government to be formed by early October. The Fatah member claimed the Framework reached a new understanding with the KDP and Siyada coalition, adding that the Framework now plans to dispatch a delegation to Najaf to reach similar understandings with the Sadrists. In other developments, on September 13, parliament filed a case before the Federal Supreme Court challenging the appointment of Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismael as acting Finance Minister. more…

For more background on most of the institutions, key actors, political parties, and locations mentioned in our takeaways or in the stories that follow, see the ISHM Reference Guide.