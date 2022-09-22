Iraq Security and Humanitarian Monitor: September 15 - 22, 2022

Key Takeaways:

On September 15, independent lawmakers called on the judiciary and PM Kadhimi to hold the head of the Popular Mobilization Commission accountable for a wave of recent arrests deemed extrajudicial. The call came after a tribal leader in Diwaniyah, who had criticized PMF leaders, died shortly after he was detained, and allegedly tortured, by the paramilitary force. On September 22, an Iraqi court in Baghdad summoned Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail for questioning on charges of illegal takeover and sale of public. The beleaguered minister was ousted this week from his position as head of Iraq's National Oil Company, and parliament seeks to overturn his appointment by Kadhimi as acting finance minister. In other developments, on September 19, Rudaw reported that the Coordination Framework plans to nominate Muhsin al-Mandalawi, an independent lawmaker from Diyala, for the position of first deputy speaker of parliament, replacing resigned Sadrist representative Hakim al-Zamili. On September 20, PM Kadhimi arrived in New York to attend the UN General Assembly meetings. Kadhimi also met with the leaders of several countries and international organizations, including France, Spain, the Arab League, Jordan, Lebanon, Austria, and Kuwait.

On September 21, the KRG Peshmerga ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Department of Defense for continued cooperation in the fight against ISIS. KRG president Nechirvan Barzani said the document covers U.S. provision of assistance to the Peshmerga and support for security sector reforms and the reorganization of the Peshmerga forces. In other developments, between September 15 – 22, ten attacks by ISIS militants and unidentified gunmen in Baghdad, Diyala, Ninewa, Babylon, and Kirkuk, killed at least six Iraqis and wounded 13. Between September 18 – 22, Iraqi security forces killed at least ten ISIS militants in operations in Ninewa and the Himrin mountains. The fighting also killed two PMF fighters and wounded five. Between September 16 – 18, the explosions of an IED in Kirkuk and a remnant of war in Dhi-Qar wounded two members of the security forces and one civilian.

On September 15, the UN Security Council voted unanimously to extend the mandate of the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Daesh (UNITAD) for another year based on a request by the Iraqi government. On September 22, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council released statistics about domestic violence showing that there were 1,141 reported cases of child abuse and 18,602 reported cases of violence against women during 2021. In the first half of 2022, Iraqi courts handled 10,143 cases of domestic violence, of which 500 were against children, 7,947 against women, and 1,696 involved violence against the elderly. The numbers imply that in 2021-2022, there were 60 reported cases of domestic violence each day across Iraq, not accounting for unreported cases. Analysts and activists frequently attribute the increase in domestic violence to the economic impact of the pandemic and the proliferation of drug use in the country. In other developments, on September 19, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that donors have provided $130 million in funding for the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan, only a third of the $400 million needed to reach nearly a million people with acute humanitarian needs. more… Oil Leak Disrupts Southern Exports; Top Court Rules National Oil Co. Formation Illegal – On September 16, the Basra Oil Company reported a crude oil leak at the storage systems of al-Basra Oil Terminal (ABOT) that disrupted exports at the country's primary loading platform. Footage from the site showed crews attempting to contain a large oil spill under the aging platform, but its unclear how much oil spilled into the gulf. Loading operations resumed at normal levels after emergency repairs were completed on the following day. On September 21, Iraq's Federal Supreme Court ruled to void two Council of Ministers' orders that authorized new steps in the formation of the Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC) and appointed the oil minister as its chief executive. The Court argued that INOC could not be legally formed since some articles in a 2018 law that authorized the company's formation had been previously struck down as unconstitutional. In other developments, on September 20, the U.S. ambassador to Iraq met with Iraq's top judicial official to discuss legal proceedings in an Iraqi commercial court against foreign oil companies operating in the Kurdistan region. The intervention came amid reports the region's exports dropped to about 355,000 bpd due in part to legal efforts by Baghdad.

For more background on most of the institutions, key actors, political parties, and locations mentioned in our takeaways or in the stories that follow, see the ISHM Reference Guide.