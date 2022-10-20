Iraq Security and Humanitarian Monitor: October 13 - 20, 2022

Key Takeaways:

PM Kadhimi Appoints New Acting Finance Minister; Sudani To Present His Cabinet Next Week – On October 15, PM Kadhimi’s cabinet agreed to terminate the appointment of Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismael as acting finance minister and tasked State Minister Hiyam Nimat with the finance portfolio until the new government is formed. On October 18, the State Administration Alliance, comprising the parties supporting PM designate Mohammed al-Sudani, said it intends to call a parliament meeting on Saturday to vote on Sudani’s cabinet. But political sources said Sudani may need more time to finalize his cabinet picks, potentially delaying a vote until the end of next week. Earlier this week, a spokesman for Muqtada al-Sadr condemned Sudani’s nomination, saying his government will be one of “militias and subservience [to Iran].” Sadr banned anyone affiliated with him directly or indirectly from joining the new government. In other developments, on October 15, a group of opposition political parties announced the formation of a new coalition called the Democratic Change Forces, and called on the international community to discontinue its support for the system of ethno-sectarian power sharing. more…

On October 18, a Turkish drone strike targeted a vehicle in the Sinjar district, killing one person and injuring two. On October 19, a lieutenant in the Kurdistan region’s special forces was killed and eight other members of the force were injured when their unit was struck by “multiple” IEDs while conducting anti-ISIS operations in the Garmyan region. On October 20, a sticky bomb explosion injured two Turkish individuals working at a Turkish “security and relations” office in Sulaymaniyah. In other developments, on October 18, a remnant of war exploded near playing children in the village of al-Adiliyah, west of Kirkuk, killing one and injuring two. On October 19, unidentified gunmen attacked the worksite of a development company building a housing project in Nasiriyah with rocket propelled grenades and small arms fire. more… A New Batch Of Al-Hol Residents Return To Iraq – On October 18, Iraqi officials said a group of 154 households of Iraqis with perceived ties to ISIS were scheduled to arrive that day from the al-Hol camp in Syria. The returnees will spend time at he Jedaa IDP camp in Ninewa to undergo security checks and “rehabilitation” before returning to their home districts. Nearly 27,000 Iraqis remain at al-Hol in Syria. In other developments, on October 17, Iraq’s Health Ministry reported that, between October 10 – 16, there were 193 new infections with COVID-19, a single new fatality, and 31,891 people who received their vaccines. This week, the ministry began offering a fourth dose (2nd booster) of the COVID-19 vaccine. more…

For more background on most of the institutions, key actors, political parties, and locations mentioned in our takeaways or in the stories that follow, see the ISHM Reference Guide.