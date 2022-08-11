Iraq Security and Humanitarian Monitor: August 4 – 11, 2022

Key Takeaways:

Lawmakers Arrested In Kurdistan Protests; Sadr Gives The Judiciary A Week To Dissolve Parliament; Baghdad Braces For Framework, Sadrist Demonstrations; Kurdistan Election Delayed – On August 6, protests demanding jobs and payment of delayed public servants’ salaries erupted in Sulaymaniyah and Erbil. Security forces used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters, resulting in injuries. The New Generation party said security forces arrested six of its lawmakers who participated in the protests, among 600 people arrested across the region, while a press freedom group said 11 journalists were also arrested. On August 10, Muqtada al-Sadr called on Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council to intervene in the country’s political deadlock by dissolving Parliament within a week to pave the way for new elections. Meanwhile, a senior aide to Sadr called on his followers to launch mass rallies in several provinces to pressure the judiciary to dissolve parliament. The call coincided with reports that the Coordination Framework plans to hold demonstrations of their own “at the walls of the Green Zone” to support its government formation ambitions and counter Sadr’s pressure on the legislative and judicial authorities. On August 10, Kurdistan election officials said the region was unlikely to organize parliamentary elections this year, originally planned for October, due to ongoing disputes among the political parties over the election law. In other developments, on August 6, protests erupted in several, mostly southern Iraqi provinces over blackouts during an intense heat wave in which temperatures reached 50 degrees Celsius. more…

For more background on most of the institutions, key actors, political parties, and locations mentioned in our takeaways or in the stories that follow, see the ISHM Reference Guide.