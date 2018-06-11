11 Jun 2018

Iraq: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - May 2018

Infographic
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (590.08 KB)

Highlights

As of May, 3.7 million previously displaced people have returned to their areas of origin, while 2.1 million remain displaced. There are approximately 249,641 Iraqi refugees hosted in countries in the region, with 12,276 Iraqis in camps in Al-Hassakeh Governorate, Syria.

Mixed patterns are being observed including protracted displacement, return, and secondary / tertiary displacement, including return to camps after unsuccessful attempts to return to areas of origin. Arrivals to camps and secondary displacement are mainly dictated by a lack of economic opportunities in areas of return, destruction of property and limited access to services.

Most of the families returning to camps east of Mosul are female-headed households. They are particularly vulnerable to stigmatization and economic difficulties in Mosul camps.

