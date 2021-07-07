Iraq’s Electoral Preparations and Processes Report No. 9 (2 July 2021)

Highlights for May-June

IHEC shared candidate vetting documentation with relevant Ministries and the Accountability and Justice Commission.

Decisions issued by IHEC on disqualified candidates, several appeals submitted at the Electoral Judicial Panel.

IHEC plans to set up 55,041 regular polling stations in 8,273 regular polling centres on election day; the number of special voting and IDP polling locations being finalized.

Online recruitment process for more than 300,000 polling staff ongoing.

Training of trainers on electronic devices started; 1 st level completed with 2nd level at GEOs scheduled next.

Audit company shared first two reports on the audit of the technologies, IHEC and technology provider are addressing audit findings.

IHEC signed the contract for the printing of ballot papers.

Public outreach and awareness plan developed to launch IHEC outreach campaign.

48 proposals from 32 CSOs selected under the CSOs small grants project on electoral awareness.

IHEC held a conference with heads of political parties, coalitions and candidates to brief them on ongoing electoral preparations, voting procedures, and guidelines for upcoming campaign period.

Election Supreme Security Committee continues its periodic meetings and site visits to governorates.

Candidate Verification and Finalization of Candidate Lists

After the completion of the candidate submission period on 1 May, IHEC shared the documentation of candidates with the relevant institutions to vet the candidates’ background according to the eligibility criteria stipulated in the electoral law. Based on feedback received from the institutions, IHEC issued decisions on the exclusion of candidates who failed to fulfil the eligibility criteria. IHEC announced that 5 candidates were excluded based on feedback from the Integrity Commission, 22 candidates were excluded for not meeting the educational qualifications, 5 candidates for being affiliated with the Ministry of Defence, 15 candidates for being active members of the Iraqi security forces and 40 candidates based on responses from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation. The Accountability and Justice Commission (AJC) also provided a list of 226 candidates to be excluded. However, on 22 June, the AJC decision was overturned by the Court of Cassation.

IHEC is in the final stages of the candidate verification process. The period for withdrawal of candidacies, either by individual candidates or candidates nominated by political parties and coalitions, took place between 13-20 June with a total of 103 candidates opting to withdraw their nomination.

The electoral law provides an opportunity for candidates to appeal against IHEC decisions at the Electoral Judicial Panel (EJP). The EJP is a body composed of 3 first-class judges convened to adjudicate appeals against IHEC decisions. More than 60 appeals have been lodged with the EJP. Of these, the EJP decided to overturn the IHEC decision in 9 of the cases, while sustaining the IHEC decision in 20 other cases. The remainder are pending adjudication.

Considering the withdrawals and exclusions, the IHEC database as of 30 June consists of 3,413 candidates, inclusive of candidates for the component seats. Of the total, 963, or 28.2%, are female candidates. These numbers may still change as appeals are decided.