Iraq’s Electoral Preparations and Processes Report No. 5

Highlights for December-January

The Council of Ministers (CoM) approves, in consultation with the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), a new election date of 10 October.

IHEC presents electoral calendar in a media event attended by the UN Special Representative for Iraq.

The voter registration update and candidate nomination processes start countrywide.

IHEC approves nine regulations governing the upcoming elections, including the candidate registration regulation.

Two companies submit bids to audit the electoral results management IT systems.

Parliament passes legislation to finance the 2021 parliamentary elections.

New election date

A series of meetings, attended by UNAMI, was organised by the IHEC Board of Commissioners to brief senior Iraqi leaders on the progress of electoral preparations. In these meetings, IHEC committed to further review the timelines for each stage of the electoral process, particularly in regard to biometric registration, party and candidate registration, and the finalisation of the ballots.

On 19 January, the CoM decided on the date of Iraq’s early parliamentary elections: 10 October 2021 (instead of 6 June). The CoM had considered a proposal submitted by IHEC, citing several technical reasons for a postponement of the elections from June to October. These included the need for more time to register political alliances and candidates, to expand biometric registration, and to deploy UN international electoral expertise and international observers on the ground.

As provided in the electoral law, the date of the election is set by a decision of the CoM, in coordination with IHEC. The Presidency must issue a decree formally announcing the date at least 90 days before elections. In line with constitutional provisions, early elections shall take place within a maximum period of 60 days upon the dissolution of the Council of Representatives. The Council of Representatives may be dissolved by an absolute majority of the number of its members, or by the Prime Minister upon the request of one-third of its members, with the consent of the President of the Republic.