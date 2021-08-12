Iraq’s Electoral Preparations and Processes Report No. 10 (11 August 2021)

Highlights for July

▪ IHEC approved the final list of candidates eligible to contest the 10 October 2021 CoR elections.

▪ A ballot lottery was conducted for all 83 constituencies and for the component seats to determine the order of candidates as they will appear in the ballot paper.

▪ IHEC announced the official campaign period; monitoring committees were established to follow up on any reports of electoral campaign violations.

▪ Ballot papers are currently being printed at secure locations by the German printing company; IHEC technical committee is overseeing the process with UN support.

▪ The first of three planned polling day simulations took place on 12 July.

▪ IHEC approved the concept for the establishment of Results Display Centers (RDCs) in IHEC GEOs and in Baghdad.

▪ More than 740,000 online applications were received for 350,000 polling staff positions.

Finalization of Candidate Lists

On 8 July, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) approved the final list of candidates eligible to contest the 10 October 2021 Council of Representatives elections. Based on IHEC records, there are a total of 3,249 candidates countrywide. Of these, 951 are female candidates accounting for 29.3% of the total. There are 67 candidates for minority seats, including 34 candidates contesting the 5 Christian seats, 8 candidates running for the Sabean Mandean seat, 10 candidates for the Fayli-Kurd seat, 8 candidates for the Shabak seat and 7 candidates for the Yazidi seat. IHEC has published the complete list of candidates on its website, accessible at the following link: https://ihec.iq/names-andsequences-2021/ Based on information provided by IHEC, there are a total of 284 candidates who have been excluded during the vetting process based on feedback from institutions and following the adjudication of various appeals by the Electoral Judicial Panel.

There were also 103 candidates who formally notified IHEC of their withdrawal during the stipulated candidacy withdrawal period, from 13-20 June. In relation to recent reports involving the withdrawal of

at least 4 political formations, IHEC issued a definitive clarification that the period for the withdrawal of candidates has already lapsed and that all candidates in the final and approved list will appear in the ballots, which are already being printed.

Ballot Lottery

On 7 July, IHEC conducted the ballot lottery to determine the order of candidates as they will appear in the ballot papers. The lottery took place in the 19 IHEC Governorate Electoral Offices (GEOs) for all the 83 electoral constituencies and in the IHEC national office for the component seats. The process was conducted in a smooth and well-organized manner, broadcasted on live TV countrywide, and was well attended by the candidates, representatives of political parties and alliances, media and other electoral stakeholders. Being the first such countrywide activity conducted by the IHEC under the present Board of Commissioners, the activity was deemed a positive indication of IHEC’s organizational capability to hold such a large-scale event. UNAMI provided support in developing the concept and procedures for the lottery and in procuring the lottery machines. UNAMI electoral staff were also present during the training of staff and the actual conduct of the lottery itself in Baghdad and in certain field locations, providing support to their IHEC counterparts.