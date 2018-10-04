Iraq: Return Index - Findings Round 1 - September 2018

ABSTRACT

As more people return to their places of origin than remain displaced in Iraq, it is necessary to know the severity of conditions in the locations to which they are returning, how this changes over time, and finally, which locations have limited returns and why, to shape strategies for intervention and resource allocation. The new Return Index is a tool developed to measure this in over 1,400 return locations in the country. This briefing report highlights the tool, its methods, initial findings, and uses of data.

HIGHLIGHTS

While population and location figures highlight the significant number of returnees in Iraq, they do not shed light on what type of assistance is needed, who needs it, and where, to prevent secondary displacement or prolonged residence in poor physical and/or social conditions.

The Return Index correlates all data available on returnee population numbers with indicators on (a) livelihoods and basic services and (b) social cohesion and safety perceptions to create a score at location level (i.e., individual village, town or neighbourhood) that measures the severity of conditions or quality of return.

Each of the 1,427 assessed locations are classified into four different categories based on a score estimating severity of conditions: very high, high, medium and low.

52 locations have a very high severity of conditions score, with an estimated 7,833 families (approximately 1.2% of the total population of returnees) living in them as of July 2018. Another 238 locations have high severity conditions, with an estimated 65,906 families (approximately 10.3% of the total population of returnees) living in them as of July 2018.

The Return Index is best used to identify geographical clusters of nearby locations where high or very high severity conditions are concentrated.

Individual actors can use this to gauge if they are targeting locations most in need through their interventions.

Hotspots of severity include Sinjar Centre, Telafar Centre, West Mosul, Al-Ba’aj, and the desert strip of Al-Tal, Hatra, and Muhalabiya in Ninewa Governorate; Baiji, Tooz Khormatu / Suleiman Beg, and Balad / Duloeiya in Salah al-Din Governorate; Taza Khormatu, Hawija Centre, and Al-Abassy in Kirkuk Governorate; Al-Adheim and Saadiya / Jalawla in Diyala Governorate; and the Falluja-Ramadi strip and Ana Centre in Anbar Governorate.