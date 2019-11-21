21 Nov 2019

Iraq Response to Syrian Refugees: Situation Report #1 (20 November 2019)

from Samaritan's Purse
Published on 20 Nov 2019
BACKGROUND

On October 9, 2019, Turkey’s military launched a cross-border operation against Kurdish-led forces in northeast Syria, after the withdrawal of US troops from the area. Kurdish forces have now allied themselves with the Syrian government, who has deployed additional troops to the conflict zone to help stabilize and reverse the advance of Turkish forces in Syrian territory. The instability caused by the recent conflict is causing large internal displacement of Syrian Kurds and others residing in the area. According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees more than 74,000 people remain displaced from Al-Hasakeh, Raqqa, and Aleppo governorates.

HOW SAMARITAN’S PURSE IS RESPONDING

To date, Samaritan’s Purse has supported local partners operating in Northeast Syria with the following:

  • 500 rolls of tarpaulin
  • 8,600 blankets
  • 4,000 sleeping mats
  • 3,635 hygiene kits
  • 1,500 cooking kits
  • 500 family tents
  • 40,500 liters of clean water

To date, Samaritan’s Purse has completed the following in Iraq:

Bardarash Refugee Camp:
- Installed 784 water storage tanks
- Repaired 567 latrines
- Distributed 250 litter bins
- Reached 3,402 people with hygiene/sanitation education
- Distributed 737 fire extinguishers

Sehela Transit Center:
- Distributed 13 tarpaulin
- Distributed 1,500 blankets
- Distributed 3,900 hygiene kits
- Distributed 366 pairs of boot

