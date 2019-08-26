26 Aug 2019

Iraq: Research Terms of Reference - IDP Intentions Survey IRQ1806, June 2019

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 26 Aug 2019
Download PDF (1.23 MB)

2. Rationale

2.1. Rationale

Since January 2018, there have been increased IDP returns across Iraq, intensifying the need for evidence based data on intentions to return.1 The Iraq 2018 Humanitarian ResponsePlan (HRP) specifically outlines the need to support both those that will move, as well as to assist those in protracted displacement, including those living in formal camps, informal or temporary settlements, or non-camp settings, to help ensure they are able to live safely and in dignity, where they wish to remain.2 To effectively support those who are displaced, understanding their movement intentions is essential. This information can be used to support IDPs to move when it is safe to do so, avoiding premature returns and returns to unsafe locations, and potentially consequent secondary displacement.
The different settings in which IDPs reside can have a considerable impact on their stability in their area of displacement and the specific threats and vulnerabilities that they may face, which may in turn affect intentions to move, with regard to decisions to return or remain, and reasons for doing so. Consequently, it is important to understand and assess the movement intentions of the IDP population according to ‘type of displacement’ groups. As such, REACH, in coordination with partners, conducts repeated rounds of intentions assessments that focus on the following IDP population groups:

  • Residing in formal camps

  • Residing in informal settlements

  • Residing in non-camp settings

