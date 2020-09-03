Iraq: Research Terms of Reference : Camp Profiling XIV & Intentions Survey VI - IRQ1705 (July 2020)

2. Rationale

2.1. Rationale Between late 2013 and 2017, intensification of conflict in north and central Iraq has resulted in large scale displacement.

Following the de-escalation of active military operations against ISIL, Iraq has witnessed an increase in numbers of IDPs returning to their Area of Origin (AoO). Although many have since already returned, 1.39 million people remain internally displaced. This includes 278,000 individuals (55,000 families) that reside in 43 formal IDP camps, or composite camp areas. Nationally, the round VI of REACH-CCCM Intentions Assessment in February-March 2020 found that only 2% of IDPs intended to return over the twelve months following data collection. Considering the rapidly-changing context of the crisis with the closure and consolidation of camps as well as new displacements and waves of returns, up-to-date information about the needs of IDPs and available infrastructure and services in camps is necessary in order to address these needs as well as plan the camp strategy for the coming months. The conditions in camps differ greatly from one camp to another as well as between governorates, thus regular monitoring of conditions is essential to strategise appropriately the consolidation of some camps and closure of others in the coming year.

While the humanitarian situation in Iraq has been gradually improving over the past two years, the transitional process has been defined by persisting political instabilities, resurgences of localised conflicts and regional insecurities that are not directly related to the protracted displacement crisis. The large scale protests that broke out in Central Southern cities in late 2019, the Turkish military offensive in Northeast Syria, the heightened tensions between the United States and Iran and an increase in attacks of non-state armed groups on civilian and military targets have led to a substantial worsening of the political and security situation in Iraq and have added another layer of complexity to the humanitarian response.

Finally, the outbreak of COVID-19 in Iraq represents a serious emerging public health crisis that could aggravate the humanitarian situation and exacerbate existing vulnerabilities in health, education, protection, livelihoods and other areas of well-being. The first case of COVID-19 in Iraq was recorded in February 2020 and as of June 26, the World Health Organisation had recorded 41,193 confirmed and 20,775 active cases as well as 1,559 deaths related to COVID-19. While the Iraqi government was able to largely contain the spread of the virus in the early stages, government-imposed lockdowns and movement restrictions have inhibited access of millions of Iraqis to livelihood opportunities, education and essential health services. Ongoing access constraints as well as an increase in security incidents have further restricted the provision of humanitarian aid to populations in need. In-camp IDPs are considered to face heightened and unique threats from COVID-19 which are attributable to pre-existing vulnerabilities related to their displacement status, poor infrastructure in their areas of inhabitance and generally limited access to basic services. In light of mobility restrictions and school closures, there are also ongoing protection concerns related to GBV as well as social and psychological distress amonst children.