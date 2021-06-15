Iraq: Research Terms of Reference, Area-Based Assessments (ABAs) IRQ2101, May 2021, Version 1

General Objective

To inform evidence-based humanitarian and development programming, service delivery and reconstruction in the short (next 6 months) and long-term (beyond 6 months) in Tel Banat and Tel Qasab communities of Sinjar District through a multi-sectoral area-based assessment in each area assessing conditions for access to services and reintegration of displaced populations. More specifically, assessed sectors and associated informed areas of programming include: demographics and movement intentions; livelihoods; protection; shelter and non-food items (NFI); food security and markets; healthcare; education; and, basic services.