Iraq: Research Methodology Note - Camp Profiling Round X, Research Cycle ID: Camp Profiling IRQ1705 - June 2018, Version 1

Rationale

Due to the conflict in Iraq which started in 2014, 2.27 million people remain internally displaced as of March 2018,5 including over 580,000 residing in formal camp settings. January 2018 marked the first time since the crisis began where the number of people that had returned to their area of origin exceeded the number of displaced.6 The waves of returns have led to a new phase in the national camp management strategy in the coming year as camps are closing and others consolidated. Camp conditions and infrastructure are key factors in deciding which camps are consolidated in order to ensure service provision and living conditions for IDP households. However, new arrivals are still happening despite the cessation of fighting due to conditions in AoOs.

Considering the rapidly-changing context of the crisis, up-to-date information about the needs of IDPs and available infrastructure and services in camps is necessary in order to address these needs as well as plan the camp strategy for the coming months. The conditions in camps differ greatly from one camp to the other as well as between governorates, thus regular monitoring of conditions is essential to strategize appropriately the consolidation of some camps and closure of others in the coming year. In order to procure this information, REACH in coordination with the CCCM Cluster have been conducting IDP Camp Profiling that aims to provide regular and updated information on developments, needs, and gaps in all accessible IDP camps across Iraq.

REACH Initiative conducted nine rounds of IDP camp profiling.

The main audience for this information is the humanitarian community, the dataset from Round X will serve as a key document informing the 2019 HNO process, complementing data collected through the Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment (MCNA). It will serve as a key multi-cluster data source for in-camp IDP populations to better understand severity of need for all conflict-affected populations across Iraq. Furthermore, the data collected by the Camp Profiling will provide a comprehensive evidence base for programming and for future monitoring exercises inside camps. In addition, the data collected by the Camp Profiling will inform future planning by the CCCM cluster, as the primary harmonized mechanism for assessing IDP camps across Iraq.