[Iraq] PWJ began emergency response to newly arrived Syrian refugees in Northern Iraq

Since Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, Syrian refugees have already been arriving in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). Peace Winds Japan’s (PWJ) Duhok office has been responding to this influx since October 14th. In close coordination with local authorities, the UN, and other INGOs, PWJ, an implementing partner of UNHCR, began preparations for 100 emergency tents in Bardarash Camp on October 15th. The first 98 refugee families arrived at the camp on October 16th.

As over 800 Syrian refugees have already crossed the Iraqi border as of October 16th, PWJ will install rubb hall tents at two sites near the border. UNHCR estimates 50,000 refugees will cross into the KRI over the next six months. PWJ is tirelessly responding to this emergency so that the refugees may find rest from their long journey.

