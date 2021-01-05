Iraq: Protection Monitoring of Refugees in Response to COVID-19 Round 3 (November-December 2020)

Overview

With the suspension of household visits in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 movement restrictions and preventative measures, UNHCR initiated the remote protection monitoring exercise as an alternate modality for UNHCR and partners* to conduct targeted, systemized protection monitoring for the refugee and asylumseeker population in Iraq. The survey was designed to provide an overview of how COVID and COVIDrelated measures have affected protection concerns of refugees and asylum-seekers over time and the continued impact on their access to rights, services, and coping mechanisms over the course of the year.

The exercise was initiated in August 2020, covering all governorates of Iraq and surveying Syrian households (HH) and HH of other nationalities. A total 1,407 HH were interviewed in Round 3 (NovemberDecember 2020), complementing 1,605 HH interviewed in Round 2 (October 2020), and 1,653 HH interviewed for Round 1 (August-September 2020).

This report is a summary of Round 3 findings, highlighting the impact of COVID on the protection situation of refugees and asylum-seekers across Iraq.

Round 1 and 2 findings are available at: http://data2.unhcr.org/en/situations/syria/location/5

Key Findings