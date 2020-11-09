Iraq + 1 more
Iraq: Protection Monitoring of Refugees in Response to COVID-19 Round 1 (August-September 2020), October 2020
Overview
With the suspension of household visits in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 movement restrictions and preventative measures, UNHCR initiated the remote protection monitoring exercise as an alternate modality for UNHCR and partners* to conduct targeted, systemized protection monitoring for the refugee and asylum seeker population in Iraq. The survey was designed to provide an overview of how COVID and COVIDrelated measures have affected protection concerns of refugees and asylum seekers over time and the continued impact on their access to rights, services, and coping mechanisms during the course of the year.
The exercise was initiated in August 2020, covering all governorates of Iraq and surveying Syrian households (HH) and HH of other nationalities. A total 1,653 HH were interviewed in round 1 of the exercise.
This report is a summary of the main round 1 findings, highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the protection situation of refugees and asylum-seekers across Iraq.
Key Findings
Most households surveyed feel well informed about COVID, predominantly sourcing information from media (TV, radio, Facebook) and close acquaintances (friends, family, neighbors), with the highest degree of trust resting in government sources.
Nearly all households (90%) surveyed own at least one smart device, with slightly fewer able to access internet (83%). Nevertheless, access to smart devices within a household is restricted to just over half of spouses, and only a quarter of children.
Of boys and girls enrolled in formal primary and secondary school prior to COVID, fewer than half were continuing their schooling at home after physical school closures, with most parents feeling unable to support their children’s at-home learning.
Overall evictions and impacts of inter-governorate movement restrictions were low, although HHs cited facing other forms of threats or pressure, including pressure to isolate from the community.
Over half of HH reported reducing overall consumption of food, taking on further debt, and restricting their movements in response to COVID, thus impacting access to livelihoods.
A third of HH reported reservations in accessing healthcare, while another third of older persons and persons with specific needs and/or critical medical conditions who required care had not received it.
Over half of HH reported feeling increasingly anxious due the situation, with around one-third indicating their psychological state was impeding the way they went about their daily routine.
Most HHs (84%) had no intention to return to their country of origin (CoO) in the next 12 months.