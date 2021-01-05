Iraq: Protection Monitoring of Refugees in Response to COVID-19 (August - December 2020)

Background & Methodology

While Iraq continues to steadily recover from years of conflict, thousands of vulnerable families across the country remain displaced and in acute need of protection and assistance. As of 31 November 2020, 241,682 Syrian refugees (61% urban, 39% camp) and 40,875 refugees of other nationalities resided across Iraq, with over 99% of Syrian refugees located in the Kurdistan Region (KR-I).

With suspension of household visits in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 movement restrictions and preventative measures, UNHCR initiated the remote protection monitoring exercise as an alternate modality for UNHCR and partners* to conduct targeted, systemized protection monitoring for the refugee and asylumseeker population in Iraq. The survey was designed to provide an overview of how COVID and COVIDrelated measures affected protection concerns over time and the continued impact on access to rights, services, and coping mechanisms during the year.

Random sampling was applied along three levels of stratification: (1) governorate, (2) country of origin, and (3) camp/out-of-camp (for Syrian refugees). Results are generalizable to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, with 4,650 HH surveyed across three rounds from August-December 2020.

Where relevant: Round 1 (August-Sept) data presented in blue. Round 2 (October) in red. Round 3 (NovemberDecember) in grey. Cumulative data in purple.