Iraq Protection Cluster: Salah al-Din Returnees Profile - March 2018

SALAH AL-DIN GOVERNORATE - GENERAL CONTEXT

In March, returns to the various areas of Salah al-Din continued with limited returns authorized to Balad and Baiji districts. As per the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) of IOM, approximately 85,231 families (511,386 individuals) had returned to Salah al-Din by the end of March, an increase of 755 families (4,530 individuals) during the month of March. Shirqat district witnessed the highest number of returnees, while a significant decrease in the number of returnees to Tooz district was reported in comparison to February. Tikrit district experienced the return of 13 families in March, the first returns recorded since October 2017. Search operations have continued in Al-Jazera areas west of Al-Seniya and the Makhool sub-districts of the Baiji district with the objective of clearing the area of the remaining extremist cells. These operations continued to jeopardize the safety of civilians, hampered returns and delayed rehabilitation projects and access of humanitarian actors.

Forced returns and evictions remain a serious challenge, in many cases leading to secondary displacement and unsustainable returns. In February, four IDP families from Baiji district left an unfinished school in Al Qadissiya neighbourhood in Tikrit City after extensive pressure from a local Mukhtar (neighbourhood leader) and the Tikrit Police. This reportedly included the confiscation of identification documents of families and the removal of water tanks and heaters that the families were using. Seventy-one families originating from Baiji were evicted from informal settlements in Tikrit City, resulting in the return of four families to their areas of origin with the remaining families moving to other informal settlements within the city. A total of 537 IDP families in the Shaqlawa complex in Tikrit City and approximately 100 IDP families in unfinished schools have reportedly received eviction notices and are being pressured to leave. Following extensive advocacy efforts by UNHCR and partners, the authorities have reportedly suspended the forced evictions from Shaqlawa complex.

The Salah al-Din Governor is reported to have organized a number of meetings to discuss services and the security situation in areas of return, as well as the engagement of the local community in efforts to restore essential services.