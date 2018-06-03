03 Jun 2018

Iraq Protection Cluster: Salah al-Din Returnees Profile - March 2018

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 31 Mar 2018
preview
Download PDF (507.86 KB)2 pages

SALAH AL-DIN GOVERNORATE - GENERAL CONTEXT

In March, returns to the various areas of Salah al-Din continued with limited returns authorized to Balad and Baiji districts. As per the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) of IOM, approximately 85,231 families (511,386 individuals) had returned to Salah al-Din by the end of March, an increase of 755 families (4,530 individuals) during the month of March. Shirqat district witnessed the highest number of returnees, while a significant decrease in the number of returnees to Tooz district was reported in comparison to February. Tikrit district experienced the return of 13 families in March, the first returns recorded since October 2017. Search operations have continued in Al-Jazera areas west of Al-Seniya and the Makhool sub-districts of the Baiji district with the objective of clearing the area of the remaining extremist cells. These operations continued to jeopardize the safety of civilians, hampered returns and delayed rehabilitation projects and access of humanitarian actors.

Forced returns and evictions remain a serious challenge, in many cases leading to secondary displacement and unsustainable returns. In February, four IDP families from Baiji district left an unfinished school in Al Qadissiya neighbourhood in Tikrit City after extensive pressure from a local Mukhtar (neighbourhood leader) and the Tikrit Police. This reportedly included the confiscation of identification documents of families and the removal of water tanks and heaters that the families were using. Seventy-one families originating from Baiji were evicted from informal settlements in Tikrit City, resulting in the return of four families to their areas of origin with the remaining families moving to other informal settlements within the city. A total of 537 IDP families in the Shaqlawa complex in Tikrit City and approximately 100 IDP families in unfinished schools have reportedly received eviction notices and are being pressured to leave. Following extensive advocacy efforts by UNHCR and partners, the authorities have reportedly suspended the forced evictions from Shaqlawa complex.

The Salah al-Din Governor is reported to have organized a number of meetings to discuss services and the security situation in areas of return, as well as the engagement of the local community in efforts to restore essential services.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.