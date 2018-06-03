Iraq Protection Cluster: Anbar Returnees Profile - March 2018

ANBAR GOVERNORATE - GENERAL CONTEXT

As per IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), over 205,919 families (1,235,514 individuals) had returned to Anbar by the end of March, an increase of 1,191 families (7,146 individuals) since February. The district of Al Qa’im recorded the most returns in March (including many from camps), followed by Ana, Ru’ua, Falluja, and Rutba districts. No returns to Ramadi, Heet or Haditha districts were recorded in March. Despite significant returns to Al Qa’im, the Anbar Provincial Council confirmed that 75 per cent of the buildings and infrastructure in the district are damaged and an approximate 10 billion USD would be required to reconstruct essential infrastructure.

There were reports of security incidents involving extremists groups as well as military search operations during March, particularly in areas bordering Syria. In addition, incidents of collective punishment of families suspected to have links with extremist groups continued to be reported, including prevention of return to areas of origin. During the reporting period, two incidents of forced evictions of at least 113 families from Al-Takiya Camp in Al-Dora, Baghdad were reported. Families in Al-Takiya Camp, which was closed at the end of March, came from areas in Anbar, with the majority coming from Al Qa’im. Families interviewed in Baghdad expressed concerns about return to their areas of origin based on a lack of shelter and livelihood opportunities, and the absence of basic services in their areas of origin. Families from Al Qa’im also reported concerns related to the volatile security situation and risks related to shelling. In addition to reports of tribal conflicts, these obstacles to return continue to present a challenge to sustainable returns for many IDPs.