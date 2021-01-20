Iraq Preparedness Quarterly Update, October - December 2020

Highlights

• During the 4th quarter of 2020, the preparedness officers conducted several meetings with Joint Coordination and Monitoring Center (JCMC) in Baghdad. During these meetings, the short and long terms activities of the preparedness project were discussed. It was agreed on developing a working plan that defines and explains the coming activities expected to be carried out in the coming 2-3 months. Additionally, the list of nominees from the government’s side as well as the humanitarian community side were identified and thoroughly discussed and eventually agreed upon with JCMC. The government entities will be reached out and contacted in order to name their nominees, who are expected to heavily participate and contribute in the preparedness project and the coming activities. On the other hand, the humanitarian community focal points, who are functioning in the center and south, were also contacted and invited to join the coming preparedness meetings.

• During the meetings with JCMC, the focal points were invited to participate in the Global Preparedness Meeting that took place 15-17 December 2020. The JCMC provided a recorded video that summarised JCMC’s role during the humanitarian response, engagement in the preparedness project, and expectation about the project. After the global preparedness meeting, JCMC contacted the preparedness officer and expressed their interested in some of the topics discussed and tools presented during the meeting.

• The preparedness officer visited the Joint Crisis Coordination Center (JCC) in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and had a meeting with the head of JCC to discuss the updates of the preparedness project and the status of the endorsement of the Plan of Action developed in March 2020. Additionally, several meetings with the focal points from JCC (the head of JCC – Erbil Branch, the head of Information Management, and the focal point of JCC Public relationship) were conducted during the visit.

• During a visit to JCC, the preparedness officer had a meeting with the nominees of the Global Preparedness Meeting.

During the meeting, the updates of the preparedness project were presented and also an overview of the expected activities in 2021 were discussed. The preparedness officer worked with the JCC team to develop a presentation that was used and presented during the Global Preparedness Meeting to introduce JCC to the attendees and share JCC’s expectation about the preparedness project.

• The Preparedness officer is conducting an assessment of JCC capacity to use Log:ie software for reporting supply chain disruptions in KRI. The need of GIS capacity strengthening was identified as one of the areas that needs to be focused on in order to ensure accurate reporting of events.

• As the chair of the Logistics Working Group / Business Operations Strategies, WFP is facilitating discussions and leading meetings of the group. WFP is working collaboratively with the leading agencies to develop a standardised Term of References (ToRs) for the logistics services, specifically, Storage and Warehouse Management and Transportation services. During the meetings, the first draft of the ToRs was developed and the feedback and comments received from the group members were captured and recorded, and they will be incorporated in the final draft of ToRs.

• The National Logistics preparedness officer is supporting WFP supply chain team by playing a vital role during the coordination and communication with the authorities for issuing of the access letter. The preparedness officer is WFP point of contact with the authorities responsible for granting the access letter for facilitating the movement of humanitarian cargos.