Iraq Preparedness Quarterly Update, April – June 2020

Highlights

The Logistics Capacity Mapping survey was developed and designed to capture the nature of the supply chains in the Central and Southern regions of Iraq. The survey was sent out to humanitarian actors and actors from the private sectors (specialized in humanitarian logistics) in activity in the targeted areas. These actors were encouraged to participate in the survey and share their logistical challenges

.• Over 29 responses to the survey were received and many entities expressed their interest in joining the initiatives and efforts of the Logistics Preparedness Project.

• The results of the survey will be used asguidanceduring the coming Gaps Analysis Workshop in Federal Iraq (FI). Furthermore, the outcome of the survey will be consolidated into a summary report and presented during the Gap Analysis Workshop (which is expected to take place after the COVID-19 prevention measureson the restrictions of movement, are lifted in FI).

• The World Food Programme (WFP) is now chairing the Business Operations Strategies / Logistics Working Group. The National Logistics Preparedness Officer was appointed chairperson of the Logistics Working Group at a challenging time when the participants needed support to develop their Cost-Benefit-Analysis and when aplanning framework had to be established and put in place. Several meetings and calls took place during the month of June and July with the Operations Management Team and Logistics Working Group Participants to discuss and agree on the common services and sub-services within the scope of the group.

• During the second quarter of 2020, the National Logistics Preparedness Officer developed a contact list of Supply Chain personnel working in the humanitarian community. The list consists of contact information of over 200 supply chain personnel from over 80 humanitarian actors. This contact list is only for the humanitarian actors in FI, it is an addition to the contact list of the KRI.

• Regular contact with the Joint Crisis Coordination Centre (JCC) in Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) is established to follow up on the endorsement status of the Action Planned. But due to the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the working hours in KRI, the revision was postponed. Additionally, the new customs procedures impacted the importation process and JCC’s work in general. Also, the new customs procedures resulted in the dissolving of One-Stop-Shop (OSS) project that was implemented and supported by Global Logistics Cluster.