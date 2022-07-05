Iraq: Precipitation deficit over populated areas, quarter 1 2022

Context

The 2019 Global Environment Outlook 6 (GEO 6) report by the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) classified Iraq as the fifth most vulnerable country in the world to the effects of climate change, including potential reductions in precipitation levels. Reports show that reduced precipitation in Iraq has adversely impacted humanitarian, socio-economic, and environmental conditions through reduced access to water sources for domestic and livelihood purposes (e.g. agriculture), climate-related displacement, loss of biodiversity, and disrupted ecosystems. However, detailed information on current precipitation levels and annual rainfall trends is limited. To inform the WASH Cluster, partners, and other stakeholders about the precipitation deficit in Iraq, REACH Initiative is conducting quarterly precipitation analyses using remote sensing data. These regular updates will provide information on the current situation, as well as indications of future trends to facilitate evidence-based programming.