Iraq Precipitation Change Analysis, Wet season of 2021-2022

Context

The 2019 Global Environment Outlook 6 (GEO 6) report by the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) classified Iraq as the fifth most vulnerable country in the world to the effects of climate change, including potential reductions in precipitation levels.1 Reports show that reduced precipitation in Iraq has adversely impacted humanitarian, socio-economic, and environmental conditions through reduced access to water sources for domestic and livelihood purposes (e.g. agriculture), climate-related displacement, loss of biodiversity, and disrupted ecosystems.2 To inform the WASH Cluster, partners, and other stakeholders about the precipitation deficit in Iraq, REACH Initiative is conducting regular precipitation analyses using remote sensing data to facilitate evidence-based programming.

Findings

The precipitation change map shows the difference in precipitation levels between the wet season of 2021-2022 (October to May) compared to the historical (1981-2021) average for wet seasons. The analysis highlights that areas with a precipitation deficit during the most recent wet season (compared to the historical average) were widespread throughout Iraq. The areas with the highest precipitation deficits were found in the northern region which, historically, have received most precipitation. Southern and central Iraq largely rely on rivers, which include precipitation from northern areas as well as discharge from upstream countries. A reduction in precipitation will likely further impact the water flow of rivers, potentially causing water shortages3 and water quality deterioration for the center and south regions of Iraq.4 The calculated average deficit for the analysed period across Iraq is 34.4 mm, which equals to a loss of around 15,000 million cubic meters of water for the most recent wet season.

Implications

In total, agriculture in Iraq employs 18% of the total labour force.6 Rain-fed agriculture covers more than half (53%) of Iraq’s arable lands and almost all of it lies in the northern region, a region which produces Iraq’s most important crops (cereals).7 The high deficit in the north, further compounded by reduced river discharge from upstream countries (see figure 1)8 , negatively impacts the region’s rain-fed agriculture, further driving displacement of farmers migrating in search of alternative livelihoods.9 Similarly, the the limited availability of surface water for irrigation in the centre and south is also causing tens of thousands of families to leave their farms.10 Recent REACH assessments in sub-districts of Diyala, Ninewa, Kirkuk and Anbar governorates have highlighted that agriculture, livelihoods, electricity, domestic water supply, and IDPs’ ability to return were among the areas negatively affected by the water shortage.11 Additional on-ground assessments are required to determine the full extent of the impact of water shortage on affected communities.