[IRAQ] Peace Winds Has Completed Updating the Homes of 2,900 Syrian Refugee Families and Counting

Beginning in 2018, Peace Winds embarked on a two-year project to upgrade shelters in four refugee camps in Erbil, Iraq. By 2020, we had successfully upgraded the homes of 1,500 Syrian refugee households, providing them more durable futures and increased safety and dignity.

Even better news: we didn’t stop there.

Last year, Peace Winds was awarded a new grant from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) to expand our work with Syrian Refugees in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to two additional refugee camps in Duhok Governorate.

In 2021, our teams have upgraded 800 shelters in Duhok, Iraq and more than 500 in Erbil, Iraq, meaning that more than 1,300 Syrian families no longer have to worry about unsafe living conditions or whether they’ll be protected from the elements.

Because this project focuses on adults and children with disabilities, older persons, pregnant women, and other refugees facing barriers to mobility, Peace Winds teams have also completed 42 public infrastructure upgrades in Erbil so that refugees with disabilities can navigate the camps safely.

Through 2022, Peace Winds will continue to work with beneficiaries in Duhok and Erbil to complete upgrades to an additional 984 shelters as well as 26 upgrades to refugee camp infrastructure. We remain committed to improving the lives of refugee families, helping them regain the sense of safety and dignity that everyone deserves.

This project was funded by the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) of U.S. Department of State and generous donations from our supporters. Thank you for your continuing support.