Iraq: Out-of-Camp WASH Needs - December 2019

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

Roughly two years after the end of major military operations in Iraq against the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), Iraq is shifting from a state of emergency to recovery. As of November 2019, 4.5 million returns have been reported, while 1.44 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) remain displaced of whom 1.09 outside of camps. In the context of camp closures, IDPs are increasingly moving to non-camp locations or returning to their area of origin.

In 2020, 1.2 million returnees and 285,000 IDPs are estimated to remain in need of Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) assistance. On behalf of the Iraq WASH Cluster, REACH conducted an assessment to provide an evidence-based overview of the needs, gaps and priorities in 57 accessible districts across Iraq with at least 200 returnee or IDP families. Nationwide 9,069 household level surveys were conducted with out-of-camp IDPs, returnees and host community, as well as 211 key informant interviews (KIIs).

The overall objective of the assessment was to provide a detailed evidence-base on needs, access to and functionality of WASH services and infrastructure.

Data collection was carried out from 22 September to 31 December 2019. Household level findings are statistically representative with a 90% confidence level and 10% margin of error at the district level for the three population groups: host community, IDP and returnee. Additionally, the key informant interviews were conducted in each sub district in order to capture overarching needs across (sub-)districts, from an operational and implementation perspective. The household survey covered the areas of water, sanitation, waste, hygiene, flood risk, drought risk, and WASH in schools, with a particular focus on the quality of WASH facilities and practises in relation to the cluster standards. Data was cleaned and compiled across nationwide and district level, then disaggregated per population group.