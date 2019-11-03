Iraq: National WASH Cluster Minimum Standards NFI Guidance Notes for WASH / Hygiene Kits

This Guidance Note provides WASH agencies with minimum standard content of WASH Kits for Hygiene, Water collection/storage, Sanitation tools, Solid Waste Management, Latrine/shower cleaning, and etc., to improve consistent effective response, it is recommended by the WASH Cluster to ensure basic hygiene and dignity items of affected populations. The following kits are basic recommended guidance standards for camps and out of camps. However,

WASH agencies can utilize different modalities for suppling these items especially for out of camp settings, such as in-kind goods, tokens, vouchers, or CASH programming. (Prices are based on 2019 costs)

Please note: (The use of reusable items is currently not recommended in camps, since there are not appropriate laundry facilities. However, they could utilize in circumstances where there are laundry facilities available, or based on context and/or on a case by case bases in out of camp settings as long as there is appropriated community sensitization / participation, capacity building, and sustainability of the items; along with continued follow-up to ensure that these items are supporting proper dignified WASH needs.