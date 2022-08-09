Iraq: National WASH Cluster Minimum Standards Guidance for WASH / Hygiene Kits - 2022

This Guidance Note provides WASH agencies with minimum standard content of WASH Kits in Iraq to improve consistent and effective response. It is recommended that partners adhere to these standards to ensure the dignity of affected populations. The following kits are designed as in-kind distributions to affected populations; however, WASH agencies can utilize different modalities for suppling these items, especially for out of camp settings, such as tokens, vouchers, or CASH programming. The prices included are based on 2022 prices for items submitted by WASH Cluster partners in Iraq and is an average of the submissions received. However, for any cash or voucher distributions in field locations, it is advised to conduct a mark et assessment to ensure the prices are reflective of the reality on the ground, as well as to confirm the quality of the items available at that cost. Costs can also be accessed using the REACH Initiative and Cash Working Group’s Joint Price Monitoring Index.

Reusable and biodegradable items: When available and affordable, the cluster recommends that partners utilize options such as reusable bags or boxes for distribution of items to households or biodegradable items such as trash bags, as unlike plastic, they minimize the waste and impact on the environment. While the use of reusable items is preferable for environmental reasons, reusable personal hygiene items (i.e. menstrual hygiene management pads, reusable/washable diapers, face masks) are not recommended in a blanket manner, since some camps and settlements do not have appropriate laundry facilities. However, there have been some pilots of the use of reusable items, such as reusable pads and reusable masks in camps that has been effective. Wherever possible, the cluster recommends that partners conduct detailed assessments on the feasibility of using reusable items rather than disposable items. Decisions on the use of these items should be determined based on the context and/or on a case-by-case basis, so long as there is appropriate community consultations, sensitization/participation, and capacity building to ensure the sustainability of the items; along with continued follow-up to ensure that these items are supporting proper WASH needs in a dignified manner.

Mandatory and optional items: Kits included in this guidance note are made up of mandatory and optional items. Mandatory items are those that the WASH Cluster recommends be included in all relevant distributions, and the items are designed to meet the needs of the targeted population for one month. To minimize distributions, partners are encouraged to scale up the quantities of the mandatory items to meet the needs of 3-6 months, where appropriate. However, any multi-month distribution needs to have proper sensitization with the household to understand they will not receive additional support within that period so that households do not result to selling items to purchase other household needs. Optional items can be added in based on the context and specific needs of the targeted population. Some items are suggested as a one-time distribution, while others are monthly and can be added if required.

Assessments: Wherever possible, cluster partners are encouraged to conduct detailed assessments to understand the specific needs of the men, women, boys and girls being targeted under their interventions. While the mandatory items have been selected with consultations with WASH partners based on post-distribution monitoring, if there is substantial evidence that an item is not needed or is in the incorrect quantity, a partner can opt not to include the item in the distribution or to adjust the quantities up or down based on their data. When multiple partners are distributing kits in the same area, all efforts should be made to standardize kits between the partners to ensure there is no conflict between the groups receiving each kit.

Types of kits: This guidance has a variety of kits that can be used for humanitarian response. These include household hygiene kits, baby kits, female hygiene kits. WASH/NFI items for people with Special Needs, latrine and shower cleaning kit, and solid waste management kits. The targeted population and details of the kit contents are found in the PDF. This is by no means an exhaustive list of possible kits, and partners can develop kits for targets purposes as appropriate. If households are targeted with multiple kits (i.e. both household and baby kits), the total quantity of repeated items should be considered and adjusted if necessary to a more reasonable amount.