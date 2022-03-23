Iraq Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) VI Summary Report (March 2022)

Executive Summary

The outbreak of violence in Syria in 2011 has resulted in large numbers of displaced Syrians seeking refuge in neighbouring countries, including in Iraq. This ongoing Syrian crisis is situated in a broader regional context characterised by internal displacement within Centre-South and the Kurdish Region of Iraq (KR-I), as well as refugees having arrived in Iraq from other countries prior to the Syrian crisis. More than 253,000 Syrian refugees reside in the KR-I and Centre-South, as of November 2021.

In addition, the onset of COVID-19 in the first quarter of 2020, and the subsequent health and economic crises have increased economic vulnerability in Iraq. As reported by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP)’s macroeconomic COVID-19 impact analysis of October 2020, Iraq faced a “twin shock” of a significant decrease in oil prices coupled with restrictions on social and economic activity due to COVID-19.2 Furthermore, the January 2021 devaluation of the Iraqi Dinar has had a negative impact on consumer purchasing power, resulting in increased financial pressures for the most economically vulnerable sections of society in Iraq.

In light of this, understanding the needs and vulnerabilities of Syrian refugee households through comprehensive evidence-based analysis is necessary to facilitate a targeted response and effective delivery of basic services.

To respond to this information need, IMPACT Initiatives (IMPACT), in coordination with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), conducted a sixth round of the multi-sectoral needs assessment (MSNA), in which a total of 945 Syrian refugees and 439 host community households were interviewed to provide a comprehensive understanding of multi-sectoral needs in Iraq. A random sample of households was asked questions through a household survey related to eight sectors – livelihoods (including basic needs), protection (including GBV and child protection), education, food security, health, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) – as well as multi-sectoral questions about household demographics and movement intentions. The full MSNA 2021 dataset, analysed by indicator, sector, geographic strata and nationality, is also accessible on the interactive MSNA Dashboard.

Findings in this report are disaggregated across population groups (Syrian refugee and host community households). Findings for both population groups are also disaggregated across governorates (Syrian refugee and host community households living in Duhok, Erbil, and Al-Sulaymaniyah, as well as Syrian refugee households in Al Anbar, Baghdad, Kirkuk, and Ninewa). Host community households were only surveyed in KR-I, given the high concentration of Syrian refugees specifically in KR-I. Lastly, Syrian refugee households are also disaggregated by accommodation type (households living either in or out-of-camp). Households were randomly sampled from UNHCR-provided anonymised data to ensure that findings are representative at a 95% confidence level and 5% margin of error at the population group and KR-l level, and 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error at the governorate level.

The main findings focus on sectoral vulnerabilities:

• Most Syrian refugee households nationwide (93%) reported experiencing a reduction in income from employment compared to pre-COVID-19 (before March 2020). In addition, 88% of Syrian refugee households nationwide reported having fewer daily labour opportunities than pre-COVID-19.

• Syrian refugee households in KR-I reported having a higher total expenditure (average IQD 420,000) than total income (average IQD 324,000) within the 30 days prior to data collection (as opposed to host community households who reported having received more than they spend), and lower average expenses towards debt-repayment (IQD 6,000) than host community households in KR-I (IQD 38,000).

• Syrian refugee households nationwide reported having a high income-to-debt ratio (1:4). Although this ratio among Syrian refugee households in KR-I was comparable to host community households in KR-I (1:4 for both), these Syrian refugee households more often reported relying on debt than host community households (83% compared to 58%). The most commonly reported reason to take on additional debt for Syrian refugee households in KR-I was food (76%), compared to basic household expenditures (52%) among host community households in KR-I.

• Based on MSNA 2020 and 2021 data, according to the WFP CARI method of assessing household food security, Syrian refugee households’ food security has reduced since 2020, as indicated by an increase in reported use of coping strategies since data collection for the MSNA 2020. Among Syrian refugee households nationwide in MSNA 2020, 61% of households were qualified as being Food Secure (the highest bracket of food security), compared to only 34% of households in MSNA 2021.

• Only 6% of Syrian refugee households nationwide reported intending to move from their location within three months following data collection, compared to 4% in 2020. This 6% of Syrian refugee households nationwide predominantly expressed intention to move to a third country (37%), to or within KR-I outside a formal camp (35%), or to or within KR-I to a formal camp (15%). Intended movements were motivated primarily by economic considerations pertaining to high cost of living and lack of livelihoods opportunities in their place of residence.