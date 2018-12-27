Iraq: Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment - Round VI, September 2018

SUMMARY

December 2017 marked the end of major military operations in Iraq against the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). Four years of active fighting across large swathes of the country led to large-scale, multidirectional, and protracted displacement, and areas that experienced active conflict remain heavily damaged or destroyed. While more than 4 million returns have been recorded as of October 2018, almost 2 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) remain. Among the IDP population, 29% reside within formal camps, while those living outside of formal camps may be hosted by family and friends, renting their own space, or residing in critical shelters such as unfinished or abandoned buildings. Populations who remained non-displaced during multiple waves of active conflict face unique vulnerabilities accessing services and assistance. As recovery efforts in Iraq are underway, the immediate needs of a wide-range of population groups must be considered in order to promote an equitable and sustainable recovery.

Given the pivotal shift in the underlying context, humanitarian planning and programming must be grounded in and informed by up-to-date information reflecting the evolving needs of conflict-affected populations. A nationwide Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment (MCNA) was conducted in July-September 2018 to provide this analysis and inform the 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) in Iraq. The MCNA was led by the OCHA-chaired Assessment Working Group (AWG) and facilitated by REACH, in close collaboration with the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG). The assessment scope and survey questionnaire were jointly developed and endorsed by AWG and ICCG, and data collection was conducted with the support of 18 partner organisations, meeting a core commitment of the Grand Bargain. A total of 12,261 households across 72 districts in 16 governorates were interviewed, comprised of 68,918 individual family members. The MCNA focused on a mixed population group including out-of-camp IDP, in-camp IDP, returnee, and non-displaced households in recently retaken areas.

Analysis of household-level data was centred around a Cluster-defined index of need for each sector, comprised of multiple indicators weighted based on their estimated proportional contribution to overall humanitarian need out of a total possible score of 100. Each household was then identified as "in need" if the weighted sum of their sectoral deprivation was greater than a specified threshold. A detailed overview of the analysis framework can be found in the Methodology section.