Iraq: Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment (MCNA) VIII - Erbil Protection Working Group (3 February 2021)

Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment (MCNA) in Iraq

MCNA Objective

To serve as a comprehensive evidence base for humanitarian actors on the type, severity, variance and development of sectoral and multi-sectoral household needs.

To inform strategic planning within the Humanitarian Planning Cycle by serving as the main data source for the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and inter-sectoral PiN and severity calculations.

MCNA Framework

Conducted in close coordination with the Assessment Working Group (AWG), United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA), and the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG).

In 2020, the MCNA was conducted for the eighth time in Iraq. Globally, REACH conducted Multi-Sector Needs Assessments in 12 humanitarian crises, allowing a global community of practice and informing more effective humanitarian action.