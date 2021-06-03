Iraq: Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment - Key Findings for Iraq, September 2020

CONTEXT

Iraq has suffered from multiple cycles of violence and displacement over the past decades. By the end of 2020, there remained 1.27 million internally displaced persons (IDPs), of which approximately 257,000 individuals resided in camps with approximately 1,000 more in informal sites and critical shelters. Furthermore, as of beginning of 2021, 4.8 million Iraqis have returned to their areas of origin, 200,000 of whom did so in 2020, in part triggered by government-led camp consolidations. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has further perpetuated existing vulnerabilities and exposed people to new risks.

The Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment (MCNA) provides an overview of humanitarian conditions through a collaborative exercise of collecting and analysing data on the type, severity, magnitude and variance of sectoral and multisectoral needs of conflict affected populations in Iraq. In 2020, the MCNA was conducted in Iraq for the eighth time, in close coordination with the Assessment Working Group (AWG), United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA), and the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG).