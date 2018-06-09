09 Jun 2018

Iraq: Mosul Humanitarian Response: Monthly Security Incidents Situation Report - May 2018

Report
from iMMAP
Published on 06 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.57 MB)

01 - SECURITY INCIDENTS OVERVIEW

Iraq has been ravaged in recent years by cycles of warfare, a growing refugee crisis, crippling sectarianism. The humanitarian situation remained extremely volatile throughout 2017 due to the tensions by the Government’s military operations, political and inter-groups. National and International Humanitarian efforts to help and support people affected by the repeated conflicts constituted the major and most intricate humanitarian operations in the area.

Since 2014, almost 6 million people have been displaced by virtually non-stop conflicts across the country’s 18 governorates as per the UN source. In 2017 alone, 1.7 million civilians fled their homes due to a series of intense military offensives against ISIL in Ninewa, Salah al-Din, Kirkuk and Anbar governorates. While a majority of households have started to return to their areas of origin, 2.3 million people remain internally displaced and secondary displacements continue to occur. Operating amid unpredictable security situations involving multiple security forces and other armed groups, humanitarian partners in Iraq faced frequent security threats and access constraints throughout 2017. iMMAP’s recently funded project for multi-dimensional risk mitigation information management through Iraq Humanitarian Fund IHF makes sure to provide the Humanitarian Actors HAs with rapid assessment explosive hazards in the inflicted areas for the expedited response both by the protection actors and local authorities.

This situation report entails very crucial and exhaustive data on security incidents and explosive hazards since the end of the offensive against ISIL in December 2017 and month to month data coverage necessary for the Humanitarian Actors to plan/prioritize their prompt humanitarian response to the war-torn areas, vulnerable people and affected communities.

