14 Jun 2018

Iraq: More primary health care reach returnees in remote areas of Ninewa

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 13 Jun 2018

13 June 2018 – Access to health care for thousands of people returning to Mosul is a major concern for health actors in Iraq. To meet the life-saving health needs in areas of return, WHO, in collaboration with Ninewa Directorate of Health, has deployed mobile medical clinics and established a static primary health care centre at the Iraq–Syria border. Currently, WHO remains the only agency supporting health services in areas of return, including in Ba’aj town after all the primary health care centres were destroyed during the crisis that ended more than 6 months ago.

Health facilities have been positioned in the most remote area of Ba’aj town, located 120 km to the west of Mosul city, and are serving a catchment population of over 20 000 people with outpatient services, laboratory, pharmacy, emergency, referral services, and health promotion activities. The Early Warning Alert and Response Network covers this catchment area. In addition, WHO has provided equipment, furniture and medicines for the treatment of common ailments and chronic conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension. Since opening its doors to the returning population, more than 7000 people have benefited from the static primary health care centre and mobile medical clinics.

The health facilities are being run by WHO’s implementing partner DARY and funded by a generous contribution from the Office of US Foreign Disaster Assistance.

