Iraq: Monthly Protection Update (1 - 27 May 2018)

PROTECTION HIGHLIGHTS:

IDPs voted in the Council of Representatives election, although the National Protection Cluster recorded 64 suspected election-related protection incidents.

Camp management and partners recorded over 1,112 families (over 5,658 individuals) who returned to areas of origin from camps in Anbar, Erbil, Dohuk, Kirkuk, Ninewa and Salah al-Din governorates.

Authorities in Kirkuk city reportedly continue to evict IDPs in urban areas and encamp them over perceived links with extremists while courts have ordered IDPs to leave private properties and residential complexes in Salah al-Din.