Iraq Mobility Restrictions due to COVID-19, 28 July - 10 August 2020

In response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic,

Iraqi authorities have imposed mobility restrictions since March 2020 aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. These measures include restrictions on travel and limitations on freedom of movement, such as the closure of airports and points of entry (PoEs) along land borders and maritime boundaries, as well as domestic movement restrictions. Between 28 July and 10 August 2020, IOM Iraq’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessed 30 locations, of which 10 were reported as closed, 8 partially open, and 12 open only for commercial traffic. This report presents an overview of mobility restrictions for the 20 monitored PoEs which are partially open and open for commercial traffic, as well as for Iraq in general.