Iraq Mobility Restrictions due to COVID-19, 25 August - 7 September 2020

In response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Iraqi authorities have imposed mobility restrictions since March 2020, aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. These measures include restrictions on travel and limitations on freedom of movement, such as the closure of airports and points of entry (PoEs) along land borders and maritime boundaries, as well as domestic movement restrictions. Between 25 August and 7 September 2020, IOM

Iraq’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessed 30 locations, of which 7 were reported as closed, 7 partially open, and 16 open for commercial traffic only. This report presents an overview of mobility restrictions for the 23 monitored PoEs that are partially open or open for commercial traffic only, as well as for Iraq in general (refer to table 1).